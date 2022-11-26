NOTED North Queensland Wagyu breeders David and Gina Kane has emerged as the buyers of the Teys family's large scale Alpha property Sedgeford.
The Kanes, who are based at Mirtna Downs, Charters Towers, own a number of properties including Barton Downs at Moura and country at Bell.
The sale price has not been disclosed, although it is understood the deal included cattle and plant and equipment.
Five parties lodged expressions of interest on the 48,370 hectare (119,522 acre) rolling term lease, which is estimated to run 7000 mixed cattle up to fattening age.
There have been no announcements yet on the Teys family's other offering, the Baratria aggregation at Winton, which also had an EOI deadline of November 17.
Sedgeford was purchased by the Teys Family in 1990, and has been developed into one of the region's most productive properties.
About 36,000ha (90,000 acres) has been cleared and is well grassed with mainly buffel.
The country has predominantly brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia, box, ironbark and bloodwood timbers, with soil types ranging from heavy black soil, fertile pebbly ridges to red sandy soil. There is grass in quite a few areas of the timbered country.
Sedgeford has 51 dams and an extensive water system with tanks, turkey nests supplying 54 troughs.
There are four sets of cattle yards. The house yards have large weaning yards of cable and steel constructions.
The 45 paddocks and six holding paddocks are mainly fenced with three barbed wires on steel posts. Two cattle yards are serviced by laneways.
The large, well maintained station complex consists of four family homes and two self-contained quarters, a six bay steel machinery shed and a hay shed.
The marketing of Sedgeford was handled by Brad Hanson and Gary Bishop, Hourn & Bishop Qld.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.