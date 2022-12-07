Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock
Free

Big year for Glenlea Beef

December 8 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull at Glenlea Beef's Roma Bull sale at $32,000. Picture supplied

Roderick Binny and the Glenlea Beef team run 1000 pure bred, performance-recorded Charolais females as the foundation of the successful Glenlea Beef operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.