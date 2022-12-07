Roderick Binny and the Glenlea Beef team run 1000 pure bred, performance-recorded Charolais females as the foundation of the successful Glenlea Beef operation.
These are mated to Mr Binny's own elite bulls and to other top Charolais bulls sourced from across Australia and around the world and used in artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs.
These genetics are selected to perform when cross breeding over both Brahman-based and British-based cows.
Glenlea Beef is located on the sub tropical north coast of New South Wales, across several properties, and will next year celebrate 50 years of operation breeding Charolais and Charolais cross cattle for increased growth and yield.
Mr Binny said when his parents started breeding with Charolais almost 50 years ago they were seeking increased growth and carcase yield, and the resulting increased returns from Char-cross progeny was their aim.
"In 2022, that goal is always in the front of our minds - with our clients' bottom lines always in focus in our breeding program," he said.
Mr Binny runs his female herd across several properties and concentrates on breeding seedstock only.
Commercial cattle are used as recipient mothers in embryo programs.
Glenlea Beef has a large joint venture breeding program with several key partners and this breeding model has allowed it to grow rapidly during the past few years to become a major supplier of Charolais bulls from cross breeding in Queensland and northern NSW.
From a production point of view, 2022 has been Glenlea Beef's biggest year ever - with 220 bulls and 250 females sold privately and at four auction events in Queensland and NSW.
At its Casino, NSW, female sale in early November, Glenlea Beef set a new record high price of $40,000 for a Charolais female sold as a cow and calf unit.
Several other cows sold for between $15,000 and $20,000.
"2022 was the best sale year ever in the stud's history," Mr Binny said.
"One buyer bought 16 females to start a Charolais breeding program and that's the sort of clients we are developing with our female sales."
Mr Binny said his females were so popular due to their leading genetics and performance recording through Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBV).
He said increasingly Glenlea Beef cattle were being recognised for their superior natural doing ability across a wide range of environments, which had been the basis of the herd's selection for 50 years.
"Our after-sales support, offered with breeding and marketing programs to our crossbreeding and stud female clients, is industry-leading," he said.
"If you buy one of our females or bulls, it starts a relationship - it doesn't end with the transaction.
"The idea is, the buyer's herd will grow genetically with our stud herd and achieve similar gains in key profit-driving traits."
Mr Binny said he was committed to the Charolais breed due to its growth and yield - in terms of kilograms of meat produced per hectare.
"The Charolais breed offers the best terminal sires in Australia, as we are in the business of selling seedstock that increase profit for our clients and throughout the supply chain," he said.
"It doesn't matter what you mate Charolais with, the crossbreds will have high productivity - with the biggest gains achieved when crossing with Brahman types."
Mr Binny said Char-cross cattle were always among the best converters of feed rations in feedlots to red meat, making that sector of the supply chain more profitable due to higher yielding carcases.
He said new grid payment schedules, using new technology for paying producers for saleable meat yield, are being introduced across the country by most processors and this industry progression would favour Charolais cross cattle and discount lower yielding types.
"Charolais are highly profitable at every point of the supply chain, and that fundamentally supports extra returns for Charolais cross throughout the supply chain," he said.
"Despite cents per kilogram premiums for certain breeds, in a comparable environment, Charolais cross progeny will always give the producer a 10 per cent weight premium and - especially in northern markets - a cents per kilogram premium as well.
"This is often masked in market reporting due to Charolais cross progeny having higher weights, therefore attracting lower cents per kilogram but, due to extra weight, providing higher prices per head.
"This is more relevant to weaner production than other sectors."
Mr Binny is planning to double his stud size in coming years.
He said the plan was to match production to meet increased demand for performance-recorded seedstock that all producers could rely on to increase bottom lines in good times and in tougher seasons.
Next year the Glenela Beef team aim to sell 300 bulls and 200 females at four auction sales and privately on farm.
