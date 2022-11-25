Strong support from commercial producers was evident at the annual Wilangi invitational sale in Charters Towers on Friday, with Brahman bulls reaching a top of $47,500.
Celebrating 35 years in 2022, return and repeat buyers snapped up affordable Brahman genetics from six leading central Queensland studs.
The last Brahman sale of the season saw a total of 209 grey sires sell to a 97 per cent clearance and achieve an overall gross of $1,526,000.
Clermont buyers' Cathie and Andrew Fernie of Riverview Cattle Co, could not let go the opportunity to add Wallace Mr Unlimited 30/21 to their commercial operation, making the bold bid of $47,500 via online to secure the sire-prospect.
The 27-month-old premier select bull is a son of Ahern Encino Man 675/8 and Wallace Miss Flo 18/18 and was offered by vendors Stewart and Kerry Wallace of Wallace Cattle Co, Marlborough.
A standout from birth, Ms Wallace said they received a lot of interest for Mr Unlimited heading into the sale.
"We're very happy that he's off to a very strong commercial-focus operation in Clermont." Ms Wallace said.
"He's another Encino son that stands up square and sound, has a good strong head and is a natural easy doing bull.
"The Radella Ben Manso daughters are really doing a good job for us in our stud and this fellow is out of one of our leading damlines."
Tipping the scales at 830 kilograms, Mr Unlimited scanned 147 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 12mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, and 5.3pc for intramuscular fat.
With a scrotal size of 37cm, he also scored 82pc for morphology.
Belfast Investments NQ Pty Ltd, Belfast Station, Winton, secured the second-top price bull Cambil Karratha 6367 for $40,000.
At 25-months, the son of highly regarded NCC Eli, tipped the scales at 800kg, measured 35.5cm in the scrotum, and had an EMA of 144sq cm.
Out of Cambil Jewel Manso 5164, the sire-prospect had P8 and rib fat depths of 14mm and 10mm respectively, and an IMF of 5.3pc.
Station owners and some seed-stock producers from across the north-west, Cape York Peninsula, Far North and central west were spirited in their bidding as they vied to purchase the sire prospects.
In total, 73 premier select sires sold to a top of $47,500, to average $10,356 and gross $756,000.
Another 81 registered bulls grossed $470,000, to average $5802 with a top price of $18,000.
Fifty-five herd bulls sold to a top of $23,000, to gross $300,000 and average $5454.
Robert and Mandy White, Wilangi, St Lawrence, sold 16 bulls for an average of $4812.
Wilangi sold 16 herd bulls to average $4187, 14 premier select sires for an average of $8214, and top of $15,000 for lot 121. They also sold 14 registered sires to average $5500.
Stewart and Kerry Wallace, Wallace Cattle Co, sold 34 bulls to average $9162.
Wallace Cattle Co sold 15 herd bulls to average $7533 and top of $23,000 for lot 89. They also sold 10 premier select sires to average $12,850, and topping the sale at $47,500 with their top bull Mr Unlimited. They also sold nine registered bulls to average $7778/head.
Brian and Cindy Hughes, Lanes Creek stud, sold 24 grey sires for an average price of $8208.
Lanes Creek sold 17 premier select sires at $9058 average and top of $28,000 for lot 27. They also sold seven registered sires to average $6142.
Andrew and Roxanne Olive, Raglan stud, sold 36 bulls to average $6027.
Raglan stud sold seven herd bulls to average $5571, nine premier select sires to average $8222, and top of $14,000 for lot 62. They also sold 20 registered sires to average $5200.
Alastair and Pam Davison, Viva Brahmans, Middlemount, sold 22 bulls for an average price of $5818.
Viva sold two herd bulls for $5000 average, eight premier select sires at $7250 average and top of $20,000 for lot 172. Their 12 registered sires also averaged $5000/head.
Bill and Tolma, Lawson and Sophie Camm, Cambil stud, sold 33 bulls to average $10,196.
They sold 14 premier select sires for an average of $15,750 and top of $40,000 for lot 127 and 19 registered grey sires to average $6105.
Bulls remained affordable across the board, with commercial buyers taking advantage of the diverse bloodlines and large quantity of bulls on offer.
The sale saw 123 bid cards registered, with bulk buying honours going to five commercial operations.
Camm Agriculture Group at Natal Terrace, Charters Towers, purchased 20 bulls for an average price of $6250/head.
Weipa-based Paniri Cattle Co secured 15 bulls for an average price of $4933/head.
R D Anning paid an average of $4214 per head to secure 14 bulls, while Turley Cattle Co bought 13 bulls at $4692/head.
Northern Territory buyer APN P/L, Hayfield Station, Katherine, secured 11 bulls at 48727/head, through Hourn & Bishop livestock agent Brad Passfield.
The sale was conducted by Queensland Rural, with agents Troy Trevor, Nick Malone, and guest auctioneers Wayne York, and Ken McCaffrey taking the bids.
The sale was also simulcasted by Elite Livestock Auctions, which saw 280 viewers online, 77 registered bidders, and five bull purchases made online by three buyers.
For the full report, see next week's North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.