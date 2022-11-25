Free content | Bush Christmas Exhibition underway in Toowoomba

The annual Bush Christmas Exhibition is underway in Toowoomba at the Masonic Hall.
This event is always a great place to start the early Christmas shopping list, and is this year under the ownership of Wendy Allen, who took over the business from founder Liz McClymont earlier this year.
Ms Allen said she was delighted to have more than 100 exhibitors, which represented artisans and gourmet producers from Queensland, NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania.
