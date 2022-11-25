A Scenic Rim business that's the only commercial producer of plasma for veterinary use in Australia has competed at the 60th annual Australian Exporter Awards at Parliament House in Canberra.
Plasvacc, situated at Kalbar, Plasvacc produces hyper-immunised blood plasma products for a global veterinary client base and was one of eight finalists in the small business section of the awards.
Up against the best small businesses in the country, the veterinary plasma producer represents Australia on a world stage.
As the federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz said, the business run by Andrew MacArthur was a shining example of what could be done in regional communities.
Plasvacc's blood plasma products are used to supplement the immune system response in a range of animals.
Plasma therapy shortens the course of treatments, reduces hospitalisation periods and lessens the quantity of drugs required to treat a variety of veterinary conditions.
With more than 2000 clients in Australia and overseas, Plasvacc currently exports to the US, Canada, Chile, New Zealand, Belgium, Switzerland, The Middle East, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Mr Buchholz hosted the managers of Plasvacc at Parliament House for the night, and said that from a town with little more than a thousand people, the company serviced thousands of customers all over the world.
"While they didn't take the top gong, they should be so proud of how far they have come and I know this is only the beginning for the team," he said. "I have no doubt that Plasvacc will be world leaders in their field."
Victorian business Green Eco Technologies, which makes food waste repurposing systems that reduce carbon emissions while also reducing disposal costs for businesses, took out the top award for small business.
