Loowood police station arson investigation leads to charges against local man

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
November 25 2022 - 3:00pm
The three burnt out police vehicles at Lowood police station. Picture QPS

A Lowood man, 40, has been arrested and charged for allegedly torching three police vehicles at the town's station, causing $350,000 in damages.

