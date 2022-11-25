A Lowood man, 40, has been arrested and charged for allegedly torching three police vehicles at the town's station, causing $350,000 in damages.
Police will allege the man entered the grounds of the station at 11:58pm on November 2 and deliberately set fire to the vehicles parked behind the station, which was unattended at the time.
He was also charged with breaching bail, possessing drug utensils and public urination.
He has been refused bail and appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The alleged arson prompted Somerset Regional Council to repeat its calls for a 24-hour police station.
Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council had campaigned for a round-the-clock service at Lowood for more than a decade with no success.
Council wrote to Police Minister Mark Ryan and Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol expressing its concerns.
The Somerset region covers 5382sq km, includes the major townships of Esk, Kilcoy, Lowood, Moore and Toogoolawah, and is home to 25,057 people.
The five townships each have a police station with various front counter operating hours - mostly between 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
Outside of those hours, a crew could be at the stations, out patrolling or at incidents.
A QPS spokesperson said rostering at Lowood station was regularly reviewed and, where necessary, adjusted.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
