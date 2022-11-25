Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Indian sugar dispute: Global alliance says World Trade Organisation 'must be fixed'

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 25 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Key players in the global sugar industry, including Australia, say the WTO must be fixed to ensure India complies with its international trade commitments.

KEY players in the global sugar industry say the World Trade Organisation must be fixed, to ensure India complies with its international trade commitments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.