Commercial and seed-stock producers from across northern and Central Queensland converged at the Dalrymple Saleyards for the 35th Wilangi Invitational sale on Friday.
The sale kicked off at 9am on Friday morning, with spirited bidding ensuing for the quality Brahman bulls on offer at the annual event in Charters Towers.
A total of 240 bulls are set to go under the hammer, offered by invited vendors Wilangi, Cambil, Lanes Creek, Viva, Wallace and Raglan studs.
For the full report, see next week's North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
