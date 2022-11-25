Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Brangus weaner steers sell for 668c/$1628 at Gracemere

November 25 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark and Pauline Lloyd, Bullrush Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mavis Downs, Nebo, pictured with Liam Karrasch, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock & Property Marketing, sold a line of Brangus No. 1 heifers to top at 478.2c/kg, averaging 409kg to return $1959/hd. Picture by CQLX

CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 4010 head offered, comprising 2033 steers, 1652 heifers, 259 cows, 22 cows and calves and 44 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.