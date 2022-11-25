CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 4010 head offered, comprising 2033 steers, 1652 heifers, 259 cows, 22 cows and calves and 44 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from as far north as Bowen, Collinsville, Mackay and Nebo, with strong support of cattle from the west to Clermont and Comet.
The regular buyers panel was present, with one interstate buyer not operating, with the addition of some southern buyers and good interest from restockers.
Feeder type and slaughter cattle softened but held value and the lighter cattle saw healthy competition for the quality lines.
Slaughter steers sold to 370c, average 361c, steers 500-600kg reached 400c, average 382c, steers 400-500kg sold to 456c, average 402c, steers 330-400kg reached 508c, average 435c, steers 280-330kg made 654c, average 517c, steers 200-280kg sold to 670c, average 536c, and steers under 200kg sold to 664c, average 503c.
Slaughter cows sold to 342c, average 336c, cows 500-600kg reached 340c, average 331c, cows 400-500kg reached 372c, average 324c, cows 330-400kg reached 300c, average 270c, and cows under 330kg made 302c, average 242c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 478c, average 433c, heifers 330-400kg made 474c, average 380c, heifers 280-330kg made 534c, average 400c, heifers 200-280kg reached 562c, average 428c, and heifers under 200kg made 530c, average 420c.
Cows and calves sold to $2725/unit, average $2047/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 327c, average 297c, bulls 500-600kg reached 326c, average 284c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 304c, average 272c.
MT Addy and EJ Sutherland, Blackwater, sold Brahman steers for 410c weighing 486kg to return $1994/hd. M Moloney, Theodore, sold Braford steers 576c weighing 320kg to return $1843/hd. Parraweena Cattle Co, Banana, sold Brahman steers for 480c weighing 314kg to return $1509/hd.
J and Y Galea, Sarina, sold Brangus weaner steers for 618c weighing 260kg to return $1607/hd. RCL and MS Torrisi, Dululu, sold Brangus weaner steers for 668c weighing 243kg to return $1628/hd. EJ Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus steers for 668c weighing 228kg to return $1528/hd. Moore and Lang, Duaringa, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 660c weighing 200kg to return $1325/hd.
Bullrush Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brahman cross cows for 341c weighing 716kg to return $2443/hd. Lance Howkins, Kalapa, sold Droughtmaster cCows for 335c weighing 617kg to return $2069p/hd. S.A Desbois, Mt Ossa, sold Brangus cows for 340c weighing 507kg to return $1725/hd. P and A Wieland, sold Brangus Heifers for 354c weighing 462kg to return $1637/hd.
Bullrush Pastoral P/L, Nebo, sold No.1 Brangus heifers for 478c weighing 418kg to return $2000/hd. G and L Smith, Bowen, sold Simbrah heifers for 528c weighing 273kg to return $1446/hd. K and M Becker, sold Brangus heifers for 536c weighing 268kg to return $1437/hd. L Dickson, Goovigen, sold Charolais heifers for 540c weighing 248kg to return $1341/hd.
C and D Huntly, Ridgelands, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2725/unit.
