It is race day morning in a country town, and for many people, the major decision is what to wear, and how much they'll spend on the punt.
For Charleville bookmaker David Power, who took out his bookmaking license some 48 years ago, it is a matter of has he done and read the form correctly and has he got his float in his bookie bag.
Mr Power, or Crocket as he prefers, fields at race meeting from Roma, west to Birdsville.
"Doing the form comes pretty easy to me, as I know the horses, trainers and the owners," he said.
"At each race meeting I get down off my stand and watch the race and mark the places in my race book along with any comments about how they raced.
"My race day float is $4000 in the bag, and we go from there.
"That is a long way off from when I started and had to get my mates to pool so I had a $1000, which was what I had in the bag on my first day."
Crocket said it was usually a Friday when he checked to make sure he had his float, and did his price guide after scratchings had been declared on the Thursday.
"Over the years things have changed dramatically, and these days, we print off the fields from Racing Queensland," he said.
"I still frame my prices and hand turn my knobs to change my fluctuating prices, and I have a change clerk and a penciller as well.
"The penciller no longer writes the betting tickets, we do use a computer to calculate the odds."
While computerisation had made bookmaking so much better, the rise of TAB meetings at country races such as the Roma and Charleville Cup, did take the cash holding away.
When Crocket kicked off on Melbourne Cup Day in Charleville all those years ago, he shared the bookies ring with 27 bookmakers.
"These days I am one of three bookmakers to field," he said.
Over the years Crocket has seen first time $2 each way punters, to the losing big spenders.
"I have given some regular punters who have lost it all, a loan to get a pie and a cab home," he said.
He recalled about six yeas ago laying a bet with six Charleville locals to back a horse straight out, that they owned in the Roma Cup, to win $35,000.
"I really changed colour and got a bit of a sweat up when it hit the lead at the top of the straight, but thankfully it ended up running second," he said.
"Bookies do lay off big bets with other bookmakers to minimise their risk, and I do too.
"I laid a $6000 to $2000 on Rubiton, (a winner of the Manikato and Underwood States among others) and I offlaid $500 with another bookie and won $1500 to lessen my payout."
Crocket wore out his original bookies bag some 11 years ago.
"My kids bought me a new one back then, and it will see me out," he said.
It isn't all big wins for bookmakers some days.
"But we offset these days when we finish with a full bag," he said.
"Overall bookmaking has been good to me over the years."
