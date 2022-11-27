High school sweethearts Adam and Hajdi Johnson became husband and wife at St Lukes Church in Sarina under Reverand Mervyn James on June 4.
Hajdi, from Sarina, and Adam from Koumala, were only 16 and 17 when they first met so their nuptials eight years later were a long time coming.
Adam had always warned Hajdi about his proposal plans but she never believed he would do it like he described - on their cattle, horse and cane farm.
"We always joke about me getting the gates and it's always a bit of an argument," Hajdi said.
"He said, 'One day I'll leave a ring on the gate for you'.
"Well he did, he left the ring on the gate at Koumala. I didn't see it. I just thought I was just getting another gate and I was too busy watching the dogs.
"I saw something on the gate and he was there on one knee."
Their wedding reception was held at the family farm, The Vale.
Wattle and Fig Photography captured the day with Bernadette Linthwaite handling the hair needs and makeup by Belle Brown Makeup.
