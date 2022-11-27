Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Adam and Hajdi Johnson marry at Sarina

By Newsroom
November 27 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High school sweethearts Adam and Hajdi Johnson became husband and wife at St Lukes Church in Sarina under Reverand Mervyn James on June 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.