The future of agriculture is in good hands, if the students from Isis District State High School are an example of the next generation of farming.
The Isis district shares a name with the Egyptian god of fertility - and the rich, red soil of the region certainly lives up to the connection.
Cane fields, macadamia and avocado orchards surround the town of Childers, where the secondary school is located.
Horticulture is a highly-visible part of the students' lives and jobs are in demand, so it's no surprise the ag-courses at the school are proving popular.
Hannah Wiemers, a former Isis High student and is now an agriculture teacher there.
Ms Weimers explained how the school farm teaches students food production from paddock to plate, growing a range of small crops that are then sold in local shops.
"We have a lot of young people wanting to get into the industry," Ms Wiemers said.
"The local community is really supporting us with the local IGA and produce store selling our crops.
"It's really showing the students the whole process."
While the students love to grow, it's the school livestock they are really passionate about.
Cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens are all part of the class experience.
The most recent addition to the school farm is a custom-built cattle trailer, proudly painted in the school colours.
The trailer will allow the school to transport livestock and the cattle show team to compete at shows.
The trailer was designed by Ms Weimers and one of the school's manual arts teachers, and built locally by Biggenden Engineering Works.
Anna Bunyan, 16, is a member of the cattle show team and is excited about taking their cattle on the road.
"This means we can really get our name out there," Ms Bunyan said.
"We can go to more shows, push students out of their comfort zone.
"It's absolutely amazing."
Under the name Speckle Park Stud, the school has acquired a registered Speckle Park heifer they plan to breed with.
Jessica Warren, 17, and her two younger brothers, Clinton Warren, 15 and Leeroy Warren, 14, are also part of the cattle show team.
During school breaks, when the students are absent, the trailer will be used to transport the livestock to the Warren family's beef cattle property at Booyal.
The trailer means the school farm can ramp up their cattle program as they explore the breeding process.
Ms Warren hopes her study will help her achieve her dream of working with livestock.
"I love it, I've grown up with it," Ms Warren said.
"I just want to continue with it and one day run my own stud."
The trailer was purchased after a successful grant through the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
The school is seeking to partner with local agriculture organisations in the region to help place students with jobs for the future.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
