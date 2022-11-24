Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

University of Queensland scientists cracking avocado genome

By Liv Casben
November 24 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Robert Henry who was involved in mapping the genome of the avocado. Picture supplied

AVOCADO lovers rejoice; an even better-tasting fruit could be on the way thanks to a breakthrough by Australian scientists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.