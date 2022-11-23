Weighing in at 90 kilograms "Joe" the Red Angus bull calf is a little heavier than the usual patients at Vet Cross Bundaberg.
At six-weeks-old the calf had an umbilical hernia, and due to blistering it was decided a repair in the vet surgery was the best option.
Vet Cross nurse Rachel McGregor was contacted about the calf by her father Tony McGregor from Redwing Plains, Rosedale.
"He calls all his males 'Joe' cause he says it's easier," Ms McGregor said.
"He is moving from dairy cattle to beef, so we really wanted to save him, and when Dad sent photos it was decided to bring him into the clinic to avoid infection.
"We hope he will turn out a paddock bull."
Ms McGregor grew up around cattle with her mother coming from a beef background and her father in dairying, and her passion for the industry led her to vet nursing.
While it is unusual to have cattle on the operating table designed for cats and dogs, Ms McGregor said it was a straightforward, quick operation and was an overwhelming success.
The operating table also luckily can be raised and lowered to avoid heavy lifting.
Joe is back at the Rosedale property, and according to updates Ms McGregor is receiving from her father, completely recovered.
"Dad is checking on him every day and he is well," Ms McGregor said.
"You wouldn't even know it's happened.
"We all have a soft spot for him, he's nice and quiet and happy to be with his mother."
READ MORE: Bundy field day cancelled for 2023
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.