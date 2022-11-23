Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Future hopeful after surgery at Vet Cross Bundaberg saves 'Joe'

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 23 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vet nurse Rachel McGregor with Joe recovering after a procedure at Vet Cross Bundaberg. Picture: Vet Cross

Weighing in at 90 kilograms "Joe" the Red Angus bull calf is a little heavier than the usual patients at Vet Cross Bundaberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.