LIVEXchange 2022: Ramifications of EU Green Deal explained at Darwin conference

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
November 23 2022 - 5:00pm
European Livestock and Meat Trades Union senior veterinary advisor Carolina Cucurella addressing the LIVEXchange conference. Pictures: Sally Gall

Comparisons between the ramifications of the European Union's Green Deal and issues Australia's livestock industries are grappling with were inescapable when laid on the table at the LIVEXchange conference in Darwin.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

