Quality yearling steers to feed in demand at Toowoomba

Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to occasional 622c to average 557c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 580c to average 572c with some to restockers in the same weight range reaching 602c/kg. A handful of yearling steers in the 330 to 400kg range to feed made to 578c to average 514c/kg. A small sample of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 462c/kg.

