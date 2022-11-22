Quality yearling steers to feed in demand at Toowoomba

There was a small reduction in supply to 296 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday, and included in the line-up were a few pens of open auction light weight cattle plus 35 cows and calves.
The regular line-up of processors feeder operators and restockers were in attendance and operating.
Apart from a few top end quality yearling steers to feed receiving strong support, most other classes could not maintain the levels of the previous week with losses of 15c to 20c/kg.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to occasional 622c to average 557c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 580c to average 572c with some to restockers in the same weight range reaching 602c/kg. A handful of yearling steers in the 330 to 400kg range to feed made to 578c to average 514c/kg. A small sample of heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 462c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 536c to average 492c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 472c to 491c with sales to 548c/kg.
Grown steers to feed made to 388c and grown heifers to 342c/kg. A handful of cows made from 304c to 316c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 306c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3650/unit.
Trade weight feeders ex Goombungee sold to 578c/kg to return $1816. Blonde Aquitaine steers a/c Neil and Claire Maddern, Emu Creek, returned to the paddock at $1652. Lightweight Angus steers a/c Judy Anne sold for $1465.
