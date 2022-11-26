Every Queenslander relies on our rural communities, and thriving rural communities rely on thriving general practices.
But we're hearing things like: "The next available GP appointment is three weeks away", "Your local practice doesn't bulk bill you anymore", and "You could go to the hospital, but you'll be waiting hours".
Is the system broken? Is it being rorted?
We have seen claims in the media that there has been widespread rorting. Basic fact checks immediately disproved them. In fact, rural and remote people get far less of the Medicare dollar than their city cousins.
I think it's fair to say that we are currently under pressure trying to maintain quality and timely health services to everyone, especially our rural towns.
So, what is really happening?
In country towns all over Queensland, dedicated GPs and their teams are working hard to provide your most fundamental healthcare services: prevention of disease, control of chronic disease like diabetes and heart disease, immunisations, infections, mental health care, pregnancy care, palliative care, and everything in between.
Everyone needs and has the right to accessible general practice care, and when everyone has this, the pressure comes off every other part of the system.
Add to this, a new COVID-19 wave, and still practices continue to make sure there are enough urgent appointments, often via telehealth, so people with COVID-19 can be assessed and treated with antivirals if appropriate, so keeping many of our most vulnerable out of hospital and cared for in their homes.
Medicare provides you with a rebate to help cover the costs of essential GP services.
Medicare does not pay doctors or their teams. Successive governments have decided the rebate should not increase as inflation does, and so the unavoidable result is a larger out of pocket cost for patients. The people who can least afford this are often those most in need.
RDAQ and our federal association RDAA continues to push hard to ensure your Medicare rebate covers you for these most basic healthcare services. You can make a difference by sharing your experiences with your local members.
Thriving general practices attract students and more new doctors, who in turn support hospital and maternity services, pharmacy and other allied health services, and create a mantle of safety for all rural people.
Adequately indexed funding via Medicare should not be seen as a cost, but an as investment in the future wellbeing of rural Queenslanders and the communities we call home.
- Dr Matt Masel, president, Rural Doctors Association of Queensland
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.