Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

View From the Paddock: Adequate Medicare funding an investment

By Dr Matt Masel
Updated November 27 2022 - 10:59am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Matt Masel, president, Rural Doctors' Association of Queensland.

Every Queenslander relies on our rural communities, and thriving rural communities rely on thriving general practices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.