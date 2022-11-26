Innovation abounds in agriculture

Yes, we need to get better at telling our story. But let's support the budding interest people are beginning to show in wanting to know where their food comes from. We need to build an understanding of the real cost of producing the world's most sustainable food, fibre and foliage. Agriculture is an industry we can all be proud of, leading the world when it comes to sustainability. This, of course, comes at a cost often borne by the farmer. For a sustainable food supply chain to exist, we must have a viable farming sector. Food for thought.