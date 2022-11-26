Queensland Country Life
Story of innovation and improvement in agriculture must be told

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
November 27 2022 - 8:00am
Innovation abounds in agriculture

This year the theme for National Ag Day was 'Innovation in Ag'. A survey conducted by the National Farmers Federation indicated that only 18 per cent of Australians agree the sector is focused on innovation and improvement. Is it that we need to get better at telling our story or is this statistic a reflection of the widening gap between city and country with fewer people having an awareness of the ag sector generally?

