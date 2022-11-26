The 2022 Roma Cup fashions on the field competition was once again a major highlight of the event, with contestants travelling from all over Queensland to throw their fascinators in the ring and over $7000 in prize money handed out to the best-dressed fellas and fillies.
There were plenty of quirky tales behind each of the contestants outfits, including a dress purchased at the back of the Taroom pub and another hand-sewn out of a curtain.
Kate Kirk might not be a runway regular, but there's no doubt that the Moura local is no stranger to fashion.
Wearing a bright orange, puff-sleeve dress, adorned with gold and saphire blue accessories, Ms Kirk claimed the Keatings contemporary lady title over the weekend.
Ms Kirk said her statement millinery was made by Sweetpea Finery in Cairns, while her other pieces were sourced from a number of places.
Despite several other recent wins including best millinery at the Thangool Cup and Banana Time Trial races, she said the contests are a relatively new endeavour for her.
"I don't enter fashions often, but I've been doing a few lately," Ms Kirk said.
"It's not a common occurrence and I'm definitely not used to being in the winners circle, but it's so much fun though.
"I love creating something a bit different and unique, and I really enjoy pulling together the outfits.
"I just enjoy the day in general, I love watching the horses and checking out the looks that all the ladies pull together."
A qualified vet nurse by trade, Ms Kirk is also a leather artist and runs her own business, Tribal K Leather, where she makes everything from belts and wallets, to wedding shoes and Yeti cup sleeves.
Ms Kirk and her Mum Karen also recently opened a clothing store in Moura at the end of August, The Tumbleweed Outfitters.
Winner of the Inky and Moss classic lady category, Georgina Fernie, is an old hand at the fashions on the field game, having won a swag of sashes at country race meets over the last decade.
Ms Fernie donned a mid-sleeve, collared dress which she hand-made herself from a cream, green and pink floral fabric and teamed with blush pink and pearl accessories.
"I purchased the fabric from Gardams in Brisbane and it was the last two metres so I had to work with what I had, and it was a bit of a mad rush," Ms Fernie said.
"My millinery was custom made by Allport Millinery in Brisbane and Sophie has been making my hats for the last decade, so I can always count on her to do a fantastic job.
"Mostly, I just love getting dressed up, and it's a great way to get out and meet new people with shared interests.
"I've been made quite a few friends just from entering fashions at Roma over the years."
When she's not hitting the catwalks around western Queensland, Ms Fernie works on her parents' cattle property at Jericho.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.