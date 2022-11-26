Queensland Country Life
Fashions on the field once again a Roma Cup highlight

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 26 2022 - 4:00pm
Roma Cup fashions on the field winners, Georgina Fernie, Jericho, Kate Kirk, Moura, and Amie Barclay, Roma. Picture: Clare Adcock

The 2022 Roma Cup fashions on the field competition was once again a major highlight of the event, with contestants travelling from all over Queensland to throw their fascinators in the ring and over $7000 in prize money handed out to the best-dressed fellas and fillies.

