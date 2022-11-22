Queensland Country Life
Quality Central Queensland cattle country makes $5.6 million

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
November 22 2022
Quality Central Queensland cattle property Warruga has sold at auction for $5.6 million.

QUALITY 848 hectare (2097 acre) Central Queensland property Warruga has sold at auction for $5.6 million to Bishop Holdings.

