Toowoomba Bypass to temporarily close due to "significant movement"

More heavy trucks will be forced to use Toowoomba roads after authorities announced the Toowoomba Bypass will temporarily close for repairs.
The $1.6 billion government project, which turned three in September, was built to take trucks out of central Toowoomba, but due to damage, it will be shut to all motorists on Friday.
Both eastbound lanes were closed in late October after heavy rainfall caused "significant movement" in a cutting on the northern side of the road.
Temporary works are underway to repair the cutting, and now the westbound lanes between Charlton and Helidon Spa will be closed to install a safety barrier.
Extensive work required to permanently repair it is scheduled to start in 2023.
Transport and Main Roads says one eastbound lane will be open to traffic later this month, weather and conditions permitting.
A spokesperson said since the project was constructed under a public-private partnership contract between Nexus and the state, the onus was on Nexus.
"Under this contract, the state government does not pay for these repairs and the cost is a matter for Nexus," they said.
The temporary works involve the installation of shipping containers filled with ballast, which will act as a protective barrier to prevent any rock fall impacting the traffic lanes.
In the critical section, the 6m shipping containers are being secured by restraint wires connected to 72 anchor bars which are drilled and grouted into the sandstone under the road.
The installation of the double-stacked shipping containers will require the use of a crane parked on the bypass westbound lanes.
Transport and Main Roads regional director southern Queensland Bill Lansbury said above average rainfall had damaged the infrastructure.
"With the wet year that we've had going right back to the end of 2021, ... it's just slowly found its way into the back of the cutting and then found its way to a couple of thin weak layers that are sitting at the bottom of the cutting," Mr Lansbury said.
Mr Lansbury said more than anything, "it's safety first".
"Because it's now unstable, it's very difficult to work safely below it, so one of the complexities that our contractor Nexus is dealing with at the minute is looking at remote control equipment to do a bunch of the work that needs to be done to be able to stabilise this area, just in a temporary sense, until such time as a permanent solution can be designed and then reconstructed," he said.
He said Nexus were bringing in equipment from all over Australia to fix it and get it open again as quickly as possible.
"It is an inconvenience. We understand that, and we appreciate that the community has been cooperative," Mr Lansbury said.
"The trucking industry - they work with us, they talk to us, and we do thank people for their patience for sure."
Also known as the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing, the 41km bypass route to the north of the city is one of the largest road transport projects in Australia's history.
The $1.6 billion project was jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, with the fed contributing $1.137 billion and the balance funded by the state.
