Lockyer National Park hunters with knives, dogs, quad bikes caught

Updated November 22 2022 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Senior ranger compliance Luke Male says riding trail bikes creates unlawful tracks causing erosion and substantial environmental damage. Picture File

Hunters with knives, dogs and quad bikes have been caught in Lockyer National Park, northwest of Gatton.

