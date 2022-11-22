Hunters with knives, dogs and quad bikes have been caught in Lockyer National Park, northwest of Gatton.
Senior ranger compliance Luke Male said the two armed men fitted their dogs with GPS trackers so they could be followed into the bush and were riding unregistered quad bikes without helmets.
"They made full admissions that they were hunting," Mr Male said.
"The use of unregistered trail bikes continues to occur in Lockyer National Park and Lockyer State Forest. These joy riders often create and use unlawful tracks causing erosion and substantial environmental damage."
Mr Male said people who brought dogs or rode unregistered vehicles in national parks and state forests were disrespecting other visitors, park neighbours and the environment.
They were each issued with penalty infringement notices totalling $717.
The bust is part of a wider crackdown on unlawful behaviour in the region's national parks and state forests which has seen 25 PINs issued totalling $7625.
Mr Male said while the majority of visitors to Lockyer State Forest, Lockyer National Park and Crows Nest National Park were doing the right thing, rangers were disappointed with the number of PINs that had to be issued.
"The safety of visitors and staff in our national parks and state forests is our number one priority, and we have no tolerance for those who jeopardise the safety of others," Mr Male said.
"We have taken an educational approach with offences in our national parks and state forests, but the time for that approach is over."
In another case, rangers issued two $575 PINs to two people who entered and swam in a waterhole that is closed to the public at Crows Nest National Park.
This occurred despite there being several other areas in the park which are suitable for swimming.
"In some cases, they don't have respect for their own safety," Mr Male said.
"People have died or been seriously injured at the falls, and there is a high risk of rock fall which is why they are closed to the public."
