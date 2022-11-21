Queensland Country Life
Angus weaner steers sell for $1700 at Woodford

November 22 2022 - 10:00am
Darren Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Charbray calves, three to four weeks, with males making $540 and heifers $520.

There were 302 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

