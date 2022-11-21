There were 302 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Quality cattle continue to sell well, while plainer types were easier.
Anthony Klein, Cedarton, sold Charbray cross backgrounder steers for $1850 and weaner steers for $1630 and $1600. Karrissma Cattle Company, Kilcoy, sold a pen of Brangus weaner steers for $1600.
Peter Klein, Cedarton, sold light Charbray weaner steers for $1495. Graham Runge, Kilcoy, sold Limousin steers for $1950 and Limousin males for $1550.
Wally Breton, Peachester, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1530. Mark Vidoni, Delaneys Creek, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1560. Monte Cassino Pastoral, Kilcoy, sold Angus weaner steers for $1700 and $1550.
Peter Zillman, Caboolture, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1560. Darren Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Charbray calves, three to four weeks, with males making $540 and heifers $520. Desley Sommer, Witta, sold crossbred calves, with males making $590 and heifers $500.
