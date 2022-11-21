Queensland Country Life
Mundoo tractor rollover kills man, 21

Updated November 21 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 5:12pm
A man, 21, has been killed in a tractor incident at Mundoo, near Innisfail. Picture Brandon Long

A Belvedere man, 21, has been killed in a tractor crash at Mundoo, near Innisfail.

