Attendees at the Young Beef Producers Forum last week were lucky enough to hear from the Australian Country Choice team about their journey over the past six years building their Wagyu program, which will consist of 3000 breeding females by next spring.
The largest family-owned, vertically integrated beef business in the world, ACC owns and operates various properties across, northern, central and southern Queensland, including the Brindley Park property group outside of Roma.
Properties south and farming general manager Christian Coffey spoke to the crowd about the company's desire to diversify their supply chain, which in 2016 was comprised of cattle bred for the Coles supermarket network, but now includes high-quality long-fed cattle, such as Wagyu and Black Angus, to suit the premium beef market.
"Rolling back to 2016, the ACC supply chain was producing a domestic animal with a maximum of 50 per cent Bos Indicus content and those animals were 100 per cent used in the Coles supermarket network, sourced from our fully integrated supply chain," Mr Coffey told the crowd.
"Back then we produced about 55,000 live calves in our breeder herd, turned off 150,00 head from our backgrounding properties into our feedlots, turned off 214,00 head out of our feedlots to our processing plants, which killed close to 300,000 animals per year.
"During 2016, the executives and owners of ACC were discussing and looking at opportunities that would allow us to shift segments of our business away from the 100 per cent Cole's model and they looked at many models with multiple lines of cattle destined for multiple markets globally, with the Wagyu supply chain being one of the business models discussed.
"Unfortunately for us, or fortunately, we haven't quite worked that out yet, nobody in our business had any experience whatsoever in breeding, feeding or processing Wagyu cattle."
Mr Coffey explained that the company spent a lot of time investigating and planning the project, including visits to some of Australia's top Wagyu studs from Central Queensland to South Australia, before setting a goal of establishing a full blood Wagyu herd by 2023.
"A strategy was formed to cater for the company's need for diversification and moving away from the 100 per cent domestic business model," he said to the crowd.
"During those times I really started to learn and appreciate why Wagyu is so hard to produce and why it's such a high premium price for the meat.
"We needed a goal, and our goal back in 2016 and 17 with the Wagyu project was that we wanted to have 3000 registered full blood breeders, which was the second largest number of full blood registered breeders in Australia at the time, and then a crossbred herd of about 8000 joined cows.
"Back then we wanted to have a target to actually get to those numbers by 2023, so we focused on breaking it all down, and buying and breeding all those animals."
Senior manager of southern breeding Ryan Carter, and livestock systems and supply chain analyst Bonnie Chandler also spoke about the program's progress over the past few years.
"Back in 2019, we purchased 250 high quality full blood cows and 50 heifers with the goal of multiplying the herd to 3000 breeding females by spring 2023," Mr Carter said to the crowd.
"I'm happy to report that the growth of that full blood herd has been progressing well over the past couple years now we're up to 1500 breeding females to date.
"That's a reproduction rate of over 400 per cent each year and the cattle that we've bred have all come from the top 40 per cent of their genetics.
"One of the major artificial breeding techniques we use to grow the full blood herd so quickly vitro fertilisation or IVF embryo transfer.
"This is a technique where you can multiply elite genetics very quickly through the use of donor cows select sires and recipient females."
Mr Carter reported that, over the past four years, ACC have transferred 7,988 embryos averaging around 1000 PTIC recipients per year.
ACC have also artificially inseminated 8581 purebred and full blood Wagyu cattle to ensure they are continually improving steer progeny for their customers, while also building their female base.
Ms Chandler spoke to the crowd about the criteria that the company uses when selecting donor cows for their AI program, requirements which have helped to supercharge the program's growth, while maintaining high quality genetics.
She said that ACC choose females based on EBVs, focusing on both maternal and carcase traits, such as milk, growth and marbling.
Fertility is a major priority for the company when selecting breeding stock, with cows required to produce a calf every year regardless of EBVs or pedigree, as is genetic diversity, given the shallow nature of the full blood gene pool.
With only around 25 foundation sires to draw genetic diversity from, keeping the inbreeding coefficient under control has also been a focus for ACC since establishing the program.
Forum attendees were also able to see some of ACC's top performing donor cows during the presentation at the Roma saleyards.
