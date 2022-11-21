A 17-year-old who was an avid campdrafter and had only graduated from SCOTS PGC College a few days ago has been identified as the victim of a multi-vehicle crash.
Will Turner, from Texas, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene after his ute collided with two oncoming vehicles on the Cunningham Highway outside of Warwick about 2.40pm on Sunday.
The occupants of the other vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News of the teenagers passing sparked tributes from family and friends who remembered the young man as an "honourable citizen".
SCOTS PGC College principal Kyle Thompson said Will was a much-loved member of their college community.
"He was an avid campdrafter and was looking forward to embarking on the next step of his journey after school as an apprentice boilermaker," Mr Thompson said.
"We have support services in place for students (including our graduated year 12s), staff or any college community members as we understand that this event will have a deep impact on Will's cohort, who are in our thoughts, even though they are not on campus with us.
"We are all profoundly shocked by this heartbreaking accident.
"Our immediate thoughts are with his family during this extremely difficult time."
Will was well-known within the campdraft community and competed at events across Queensland.
A spokesperson on behalf of the Australian Campdrafting Association said Will's death was a massive tragedy.
"It is a shocking loss of life for someone who is so young and just beginning his life as an adult," the spokesperson said.
"Will was a passionate campdrafter from the bush and he displayed great aptitude and skills required to be an honourable citizen."
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
Investigations are continuing.
