Analysis

Dry weather allows Qld winter crop harvest to advance quickly

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
Updated November 26 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:00am
Queensland harvest advancing quickly

Winter crop harvesting in Queensland is advancing quickly as farmers take full advantage of the mostly dry weather.

