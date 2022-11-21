Queensland Country Life
Cubbie Road $1.2m sealing project among 39 projects to receive government funding

Updated November 21 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Cubbie Road at Dirranbandi is one of several roads due to be upgraded. Picture Brandon Long

A $1.2 million Balonne Shire Council project to improve Cubbie Road is one of 39 projects across 21 councils to be awarded $20 million in government funding.

