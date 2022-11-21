A $1.2 million Balonne Shire Council project to improve Cubbie Road is one of 39 projects across 21 councils to be awarded $20 million in government funding.
The Betterment Fund, jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, will be used to build a concrete floodway and seal two sections of Cubbie Road at Dirranbandi.
The road branches off from Bollon Dirranbandi Road and leads to Cubbie Station, the southern hemisphere's largest irrigated farm.
Queensland's remote and regional communities, from the Torres in the north to Goondiwindi in the south to Bulloo in the west, will receive the funding to build disaster-damaged public assets from the 2020-21 disaster season back to a better standard.
Southern Downs Regional Council has been approved for $1.17 million to construct four concrete floodways with sealed approaches along Condamine River Road.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the large proportion of these projects related to the sealing of roads or upgrades to drainage and floodways.
"This is all about building back better than it was, so that infrastructure is stronger and more resilient in case another natural disaster hits," Mr Watt said.
"It's fantastic to see funding going to remote communities that are so frequently impacted by natural disasters - this funding will provide short term benefits through local jobs and the long term benefit of better protecting community assets during the next natural disaster."
Deputy Premier and minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority Steven Miles said this latest round of approved betterment projects highlighted the Queensland government's ongoing commitment to making communities safer and more resilient.
In total, more than 520 projects valued at $263 million across 71 local government areas have been approved through Betterment Funds.
The latest council data indicates 375 of those projects have been impacted again by a subsequent natural disaster event and have remained undamaged or suffered only minor or superficial impacts.
To date, more than $390 million in reconstruction costs have been avoided.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.