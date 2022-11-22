Steers 200-280kg up $87

Cattle listings totalled 22,973 head last week, back 8 per cent from the previous week's surge of market ready cattle, but still the third-highest for 2022.
A larger offering of 324 light steers averaged $914/head for a 61pc clearance rate. Steers 200-280kg averaged $1576/head, up $87 for a 75pc clearance.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $1792/head, down $141 with a 42pc clearance rate, while steers 330-400kg averaged $2201/head across the 2314 head offered.
The heavy steer offering increased to 1496 head, with prices increasing $108 to average $2399/head for a 41pc clearance rate.
Light heifers averaged $844/head across the 291 head offered to register an 83pc clearance rate.
A 46pc drop in the number of 200-280kg heifers allowed prices to kick $90 higher to average $1451/head across the 1305 head offered.
From Pentland, a line of 100 Simmental/Simmental cross heifers aged 6-11 months and weighing 227kg lwt returned $1200/head, travelling to Glen Innes, NSW.
Heifers 280-330kg experienced a larger offering of 1439 head, with prices averaging $1942/head, down $6 for a 76pc clearance rate.
Heifers 330-400kg heifers slipped further, with the 2144 head averaging $2019/head, down $220 to reach a 65pc clearance rate.
From Tambo, a line of 30 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 12-14 months and weighing 336kg lwt returned $2070/head, $250 over reserve.
The offering of heavy heifers increased to 1127 head and averaged $2237/head, down $220 for a subdued clearance rate of 43pc.
Listings of pregnancy tested in-calf heifers increased further to 4040 head, with prices consequently slipping $175 to average $2572/head.
In contrast, listings of PTIC cows were back almost 30pc to total 746 head, which supported a $377 increase in prices to an average $2978/head and 70pc clearance rate.
Surging 74 per cent, sheep and lamb listings reached 147,588 head last week, the largest commercial offering so far in 2022.
Crossbred lamb numbers rose 115pc, with the 54,726 head offering the largest across the lamb categories. Prices for the category averaged $129/head, back $6.
The Merino wether lamb offering saw 19,223 head listed - a 121pc rise, with prices dropping $1, to average $114/head.
A smaller offering of Merino ewe lambs in comparison to other key lamb categories helped lift buyer competition, with the 2922 head averaging $191/head, up $85, while clearance reached 51pc.
First cross ewe lambs registered a 78pc rise, with 11,662 head offered. Prices ranged between $139-$314/head, to average $222, up $9.
Shedding breed lambs registered the largest weekly rise in listings across lamb categories, up 228pc, with 2038 head offered. The sharp rise in listings was absorbed well as clearance rates reached 88pc - the highest clearance across all categories. Prices ranged from $98 to $169, to average $149/head, back $19.
From Augathella, two lines of 600 Dorper store wether lambs, weighing 47kg lwt, sold for $169 and $168/head, remaining with buyers in Queensland.
With a 732pc rise in listings to total 8185 head, SM Shedding breed ewes dominated joined ewe listings and averaged $239/head, down $77.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets averaged $207/head, back $23, with clearance rates reaching 19pc.
NSM Merino ewe numbers rose by 78pc, to total 11194 head. Prices averaged $198/head, easing $39.
Unjoined composite/other breed ewe listings rose by 175pc to total 6782 head and averaged $3 higher at $218/head.
