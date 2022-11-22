Queensland Country Life
Steers 200-280kg average $1576/head, up $87

November 22 2022 - 4:00pm
Steers 200-280kg up $87

CATTLE

Cattle listings totalled 22,973 head last week, back 8 per cent from the previous week's surge of market ready cattle, but still the third-highest for 2022.

