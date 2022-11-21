Queensland Country Life
Charbray steers hit $2100 at Beaudesert

Updated November 21 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Weaner steers firm at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported an easier market for feeder steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

