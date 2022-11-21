Weaner steers firm at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported an easier market for feeder steers and heifers at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Quality lines of weaner steers sold firm with cows and calves selling to very strong competition.
Charbray steers two years account Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold for $2120. The O'Neill family, Charters Towers, sold 150 top quality Droughtmaster and Charbray No 1 steers to top $2080. Hugh and Melissa Williams, Beaudesert, sold Charbray steers two years for $1990. Charbray steers 12 months account Graeme and Karen Richards, Rathdowney, sold for $1900.
Liz Evans and John Rowling, Hattonvale, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $1720. Russell Family Trust, Kalbar, sold Brangus weaner steers for $1620. Top Line Turf, Atkinson Dam, sold Santa weaner steers for $1600. AM Moore Pty Ltd, Barney View, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1510. Lance Bischoff, Buaraba, sold Santa weaner steers for $1500.
Limousin cross weaner steers account Kevin and Ann Venz, Laravale, sold for $1500. Brendan Watt, Tamborine, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1490. Gold Coast Marine Hatchery, Woongoolba, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1380. Santa weaner steers account Jan Sypkens, Palen Creek, sold for $1360.
Charbray heifers 15 months account Jeff and Jill Vanstone, Mt Alford, sold for $1720. Lance Bischoff sold Santa heifers 14 months for $1700. Graeme and Karen Richards sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $1500.
Liz Evans and John Rowling sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $1500. Lance Bischoff sold Santa weaner heifers for $1280. Gold Coast Marine Hatchery sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1280. Brendan Watt sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $1280.
Royston Grazing, Innisplain, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2850. Wil Murphy, South Ripley, sold Santa cross cows and calves for $2800. Stephen and Ange Pennell, Kalbar, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2750. Paul Hawkins sold Droughtmaster cows for $2100.
