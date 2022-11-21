Queensland Country Life
Charolais weaner steers top at $1880/hd at Toogoolawah

November 21 2022 - 5:00pm
Charbray weaner steers eight months old, account Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold for $1880/head.

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a larger yarding of 2223 head of cattle for the store sale on Friday.

