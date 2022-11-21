Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a larger yarding of 2223 head of cattle for the store sale on Friday.
Large runs of quality weaner steers and heifers sold to a fully firm market. The quality backgrounder cattle also remained firm across the board.
Lesser quality cattle were cheaper as numbers start to flow. Limited feeder cattle were yarded, with the trade feeder market remaining unchanged, however the export feeder cattle were easier with increasing downward pressure on forward contract prices for export cattle.
A larger yarding of cows and calves came to hand with quality young breeders still selling strongly.
Charolais backgrounder steers 15-16 months old account RB and KE Corkin of Maleny sold for $1990/head. Richard Conroy, Esk, sold a pen of Drunghtmaster steers 14 months old for $1920/head. From Enterprises, Coominya, sold quality Charolais cross steers 10-12 months old for $1930/head. N and D O'Connor sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1960/head.
L and E Golinski, Colinton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1850/head. Brisbane Valley Protein, Coominya, sold a quality pen of Braford cross steers 12 months old for $1840/head. Eskdale Cattle, Eskdale, sold a run of Santa and Angus cross steers 10-12 months old topping at $1790/head.
Lachlan Barnes, Anduramba, sold a top-quality pen of Santa weaner steers for $1890/head. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, presented a quality line of Charolais cross weaner steers with the lead pens topping at $1880, $1860 and $1820/head. A and J Stallman, Fernvale, sold Charolais Angus cross weaner steers for $1790/head.
Delcosta P/L, Linville, sold a run of quality Charolais weaner steers six to eight months old for $1750/head. Narlee P/L, Colinton, sold a line of Charolais cross weaner steers five to eight months old with pens topping at $1840, $1830 and $1820/head.
D and F Williamson, Mt Stanley, sold a pen of Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1730/head. The M Burrows Family Trust sold Santa cross steers 10-12 months old for $1770/head.
Brisbane Valley Protein, Coominya, sold Brangus heifers 15-18 months old for $1970/head. JT and MC Croner sold Brangus heifers 16 months old for $1800/head. A and L Bechley, Colinton, sold Brahman heifers 16-18 months old for $1730/head.
Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold a quality line of Charolais weaner heifers six to eight months old with the lead pens topping at $1670, $1660 and $1620/head. G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $1620/head.
A and J Stallman, Fernvale, sold Charolais weaner heifers for $1650/head and Angus cross for $1610/head. Delcosta P/L, Linville, sold a pen of Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $1570/head.
Narlee P/L, Colinton, sold a quality run of Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old with the lead pens topping at $1500, $1500 and $1410/head. N and D O'Connor, Scrub Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross Limo weaner heifers for $1650/head.
The M Burrows Family Trust, Cooeeimbardi, sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $1500/head. Jimna Grazing, Jimna, sold a pen of Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $1490/head. P and R Gordon, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers, six months old for $1420/head.
Rice Family Trust, Fernvale, sold Droughtmaster cows (five to seven years) and Charolais cross calves (two to eight weeks) for $3100/unit. Broomfield Grazing, Beaudesert, sold a quality line of cows (10-12 years) and calves (two to eight weeks) topping at $3050/head for a pen of Brangus cross cows.
Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold a pen of Charolais cross cows (eight to 10 years) and calves at foot (four to eight weeks) for $3000/unit. D and S Kelly, Nanago, sold a pen of quality Speckle Park cross cows (eight to 10 years) and calves (three to 10 weeks) for $2950/head.
The next sale is December 2, with the last sale for 2022 on December 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.