Rice Family Trust, Fernvale, sold Droughtmaster cows (five to seven years) and Charolais cross calves (two to eight weeks) for $3100/unit. Broomfield Grazing, Beaudesert, sold a quality line of cows (10-12 years) and calves (two to eight weeks) topping at $3050/head for a pen of Brangus cross cows.

