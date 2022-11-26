Can you claim uniform expenses?

For primary producers, the use of protective clothing is common due to the risks faced in the work environment. To be considered under the protective clothing classification, the clothing must have protective features and functions, and must provide a sufficient degree of protection against specific risks you are exposed to in carrying out your work. Examples of protective clothing include fire-resistant clothing, sun-protection clothing with a UPF sun protection rating, safety-coloured vests, sunglasses, hats and steel-capped boots.