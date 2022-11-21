North Burnett councillor Dael Giddins had a restless night last Friday, concerned she wouldn't have helpers to erect a more than six metre Christmas tree in the Gayndah main street.
"I didn't sleep the night before, people were saying they couldn't make it," Ms Giddins said.
"But I got there at 5.30am and by 6am there were people everywhere, families and kids, all ready to help."
More than 25 locals tackled tinsel and untangled lights, in an early morning display guaranteed to run the Grinch out of Gayndah.
The tradition of putting the tree up in the courthouse grounds started seven years ago, when a pine tree that was decorated for Christmas in the town died.
The local Rotary and residents raised $12,000 to purchase an artificial tree and volunteer their time to install and decorate it.
The installation went like "clockwork" Ms Giddins said, with the volunteers finishing up be 7.30am.
The Christmas tree is also an important way of promoting "Queensland's oldest town" and inspires shop owners to embrace beautifying their windows in the spirit of the season according to Ms Giddins.
"I went to have a look on Saturday night and five cars pulled up in the short time I was there," Ms Giddens said.
"These people were taking photos and posting them on social media, it's great promotion for our town.
"It is also a reminder to everyone it's time to put up the Christmas lights, it helps motivate the whole community."
The site will also host the "Carols Around the Tree" event in December.
