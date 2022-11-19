Queensland Country Life
Rural Press Club: Strengthened biosecurity delivered on National Ag Day

By Mark Phelps
November 19 2022 - 1:00pm
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt (centre) with Mike Gibson, Gibson Pastoral, and Troy Setter, Consolidated Pastoral Company, celebrating National Ag Day.

AUSTRALIA's ability to combat potentially devastating livestock diseases has been further strengthened with grants directly aimed at improving Indonesia's biosecurity effectiveness.

