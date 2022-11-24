Team builds reputation for strong sheds

Due to the remote location, the team at Central Steel Build worked closely with transport companies to deliver over a distance of 2000km.

WHEN Lee and Owen Scott needed a new hay shed, machinery shed and indoor riding arena, they turned to Central Steel Build.



The company has been constructing high-quality, long lasting sheds since 1975.

They have a dedicated team of over 100 builders, engineers, fabricators and consultants.

"We worked with Lee and Owen to ensure the design of the sheds was best suited to outback Queensland conditions and their specific requirements," Central Steel Build managing director Gerald Edmonds said.



"Due to the remote location, we worked with transport companies to deliver the three buildings together over a distance of 2000km.



"Once the sheds were delivered, our subcontracted installers completed the installation of the machinery shed, hay shed, and riding arena cover in seven days," Gerald said.



There were a number of challenges, including COVID lockdowns, however, the Central Steel Build team was able to keep to the promised timelines.

"Ultimately we want the best result for every client project, so here we gladly provided a number of re-quotes as we fine tuned to get the perfect build for the client's need and budget."

Agricultural sheds are key to what the team at Central Steel Build do.

They also design and construct aviation, commercial, custom, equinabuild, industrial and recreational sheds.

"Central Steel Build are large enough to handle the most complex projects, yet nimble enough to serve our clients personally," Gerald said. Gerald's father Ross started the company in his own back yard.

Gerald joined Central Steel Build in 2001, introducing the manufacturing side of the business in 2009.

By 2018, Central Steel Build started sending sheds to New Zealand in addition to their existing markets in NSW, ACT, VIC, QLD, SA and NT.



"We commit ourselves to open and respectful communication with our clients because we believe it creates the best results," Gerald said.



"Before we can understand how to build your structure, we want to understand how you're going to experience it.



"We bring care and expertise to the way we engineer and build. We commit to every detail on every project until it's perfect.



"We strive for continuous improvement of our processes. That's how we ensure that your project is our absolute best."



The team at Central Steel Build initially consult with clients as to their needs, before conducting a free, on-site inspection of the proposed location.

Welders fabricate the shed in the factory, at Kyneton, Victoria, before transporting and installing on-site.

This is branded content for Central Steel Build.

Lee wanted to build a horse arena for her husband. The team at Central Steel Build supplied the custom riding arena cover.