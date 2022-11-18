Macalister district cotton farmer Dan Hayllor, Kensington Park, says it is a lovely feeling when you finally get all your ducks in a row.
Mr Hayllor, who has endured some tough years due to drought, said it now is a good position to be in with .
But he knows he still has to get the crop.
"This really would be one of our more confident starts to the season and gives us a positive outlook," he said.
Mr Hayllor has finished planting 680 hectares of dryland cotton, along with 620ha of irrigated Bolgard 747,748 and 606 varieties.
"We were a week late in starting planting at the end of October, and once we started received 40mm of rain that stopped us for five days before we got moving again," Mr Hayllor said.
"We normally grow 746 and 748 varieties for both dryland and irrigated and are trialing 606 based on other growers performance."
He said the cotton is now out of the ground and so far is looking promising.
"This is the first time since 2011 that we have planted with a full moisture profile without watering up before hand," he said.
Mr Hayllor, who trades as Graincott Farming, working in a family partnership with wife Hamey and his parents Ian and Deb, has 2430ha of black self-mulching box, brigalow and belah farming country. Along with capturing the overland flow, they draw their irrigation from both the Condamine River and Long Swamp, plus underground bores from the Condamine Alluvium.
"Overall we budget seven megalitres/hectare to grow our irrigated cotton and our ring tanks are full, with a holding capacity of 4300ML," Mr Hayllor said.
"It pretty much depends on the weather from here on, but if we don't get any further rain, we will start watering up about mid to late December," he said.
So far the Hayllors have forwarded sold 40 per cent of their crop for an average of $650/bale.
"Our winter rainfall was unbelievable as it never stopped and it delivered us with a fantastic crop," he said.
"Our dryland wheat crop delivered us five to six tonne wheat, which is better than average with prices up $200/tonne - it is the best crop I have ever grown."
He said they were not so lucky with their irrigated wheat crop, as it only averaged 11t/ha and experienced severe downgrading due to the weather, which probably cost them $100/bale.
Mr Hayllor is now contract picking a late cotton crop for his neighbour which should have been picked five months ago.
"This crop got downgraded, but being left in the sun so long has improve quality."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.