In a typical year grape farmers would be getting into the swing of harvest over the coming weeks but the season has been heavily interrupted by unusually wet and cool weather across the state.
Riversands Wines at St George is of the many operations being impacted by the strange season, with the 50 acres of vines, two-thirds table grapes and one-third wine grapes, being stalled by the mild conditions.
Owner and director of Riversands Wines David Blacket said they would usually have majority of the table grape picking done in time for the Christmas market, but the conditions meant they would be later this season.
"The season is very late this year, thanks to the cool and wet weather, the table grapes are usually ready by mid December, but we'll be flat out picking them before Christmas this year," he said.
"It's a bit of a worry being so late because after Christmas the market can crash or demand can drop off, but the only consolation is that everyone's windows have been pushed back so we shouldn't have too much overlap.
"There's still quite a long way to go to get this fruit ready, we just need some heat to push the fruit along and dry things out."
Mr Blacket said they had sprayed more this season than ever before in an effort to keep disease and fungi under control after abnormally wet weather hit the region for much of the year.
"The wine grape crop is looking good this year, but a lot of it just depends on the harvest and whether you get a clean bill of health, or if you get splitting and disease problems," he said.
"There's been a lot of disease pressure and we've had to do a fair bit of spraying this year for fungicides to keep the downy mildew at bay, there's a bit of it getting around the leaves so we've been spraying every week.
"It's still travelling quite well, despite being later than usual, so if we can get a bit of a break in the wet weather for picking time that would really help."
In a year where much of the horticultural industry has been battered by frequent storms and prolonged wet periods, Mr Blacket said it was good to see some of their new grape varieties performing well, with a requirement of selection being weather tolerance.
After record prices last season, Mr Blacket said they were hoping for a similar market come picking time, but it would all depend on the timing of harvest and whether the quality of the crop held up over the next month.
A sentiment that has been echoed across agriculture this year, Mr Blacket said grape farmers were counting on decent profit from this crop, given increased fuel and fertiliser costs.
"It's a moderate crop, not a big heavy crop but we're hoping for around 15kg per vine, that's our target," he said.
"It'll all depend on how much wet weather we get at harvest time as to whether or not the quality is affected, we're hoping there won't be any splitting or bunching.
"We won't know what the prices will be like until the week before, but we're hoping for similar to last year for wholesale, which were the best ever for table grapes.
"Generally in Queensland it's quite a light crop again this year so hopefully last year's wholesale prices will be maintained."
As has been seen across many industries, the worker shortage has also had an impact on wineries around the state over the last 12 months, but Mr Blacket said he hoped to have more pickers this year, given the de-escalation of the COVID situation.
"It was terrible last year, we were way short of pickers," Mr Blacket said.
"We had enough to get the crop off in the end, but it still took a lot longer to pick than we should have, which is risky because the market drops in that time.
"It probably cost us about $100,000 by not getting it off before the prices dropped."
