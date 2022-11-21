Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Grape farmers cross fingers for better weather to end the year

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 21 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owner and director of Riversands Wines, St George, David Blacket said he hoped for some hot and dry weather over the coming weeks. Pictures: Clare Adcock

In a typical year grape farmers would be getting into the swing of harvest over the coming weeks but the season has been heavily interrupted by unusually wet and cool weather across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.