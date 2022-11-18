Queensland Country Life
Gracemere backgrounder cattle in demand from restockers

November 18 2022 - 11:00am
Light feeder steers from Aroa Downs Grazing at Clermont topped at 436c/kg, averaging 520kg to return $2069/head. Picture: CQLX

A smaller yarding of 3131 head were presented at CQLX on Wednesday including 1394 steers, 1471 heifers, 193 cows, 41 cows and calves and 32 bulls.

