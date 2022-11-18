A smaller yarding of 3131 head were presented at CQLX on Wednesday including 1394 steers, 1471 heifers, 193 cows, 41 cows and calves and 32 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from as far as Bowen, Collinsville and Mt Coolon in the north through to Miriam Vale in the south with several larger lines of steers and heifers on offer.
Quality was mixed, according to agents, throughout most of the yarding, which saw some variation in prices.
There was still competition in the buyers panel with most of the usual buyers operating, but two processors and one feedlot buyer were absent this week.
Backgrounding/weaner steers and heifers were still in strong demand with several restockers operating.
Rodney Goodwin, Bluff sold Charbray steers for 544c/kg weighing 345kg to return $1877/hd.
T and J Holland sold Droughtmaster steers for 644c/kg weighing 300kg to return $1932/hd.
Vella Farming Co, Marlborough sold Brahman cross steers for 626c/kg weighing 293kg to return $1840/hd.
I and S Matsen, Dingo sold Brangus weaner steers for 696c/kg weighing 259kg to return $1806/hd.
R and L Cullen Calliope cold Brahman weaner steers for 612c/kg weighing 256kg to return $1568/hd.
Steve Roeser, Mt Larcom sold Brangus steers for 730c/kg weighing 206kg to return $1504/hd.
A and L Angel, Bowen sold Brangus weaner steers for 722c/kg weighing 195kg to return $1408/hd.
Lance Howkins, Dululu sold Droughtmaster cows for 361c/kg weighing 648kg to return $2340/hd.
Woorabinda Pastoral Co, Duaringa sold Brahman cross cows for 359c/kg weighing 582kg to return $2092/hd.
Creed Grazing, Raglan sold a run of red Brahman heifers to top at 516c/kg weighing 361kg to return $1866/hd.
SM and TL Beak, Marlborough sold Brahman cross heifers for 470c/kg weighing 331kg to return $1559/hd.
NM and PI Rowlands, Comet sold Charbray cross heifers for 510c/kg weighing 295kg to return $1506/hd.
R Colls, Gumlu sold Charbray heifers for 522c/kg weighing 212kg to return $1109/hd.
