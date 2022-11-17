Noni Hazelhurst's hidden paradise

CELEBRATED Australian actress, director, writer, presenter and broadcaster Noni Hazelhurst has placed her extraordinary Queensland home on the market.
Positioned at the end of a tree lined cul-de-sac, The Gables sits proudly in the middle of a flat, 4047 square metre block on Mount Tamborine.
The property is both private and serene, being partially hidden behind tall gates, a picket fence and lush vegetation.
A circular driveway winds through a spectacular garden, designed and tended by the owner for more than 20 years.
There are places to sit and relax and to observe wildlife in a stunning environment including a fountain, which attracts a wide variety of birds.
The outdoor dining/living space overlooks the 14x6m pool. The area is surrounded by lush vegetation and flowering shrubs with a soaring pergola augmenting The Gables' wraparound verandah to create the perfect summer living/entertaining spot.
The garden beyond the fenced pool is like a park. There are sweeping lawns, vegetable beds, an avocado tree, mulberry trees, crepe myrtles, magnolias, wisteria, a bay tree, citrus trees and towering palms.
The four bedroom luxury home has a vast formal living and dining room. There is an open fireplace for the cool mountain winter nights, timber floors with inlaid parquetry and large bay windows to bring in the light.
The informal family zone features a cosy television area, a dining space and a substantial kitchen with enough bench space for six people to prepare food.
The piece de resistance of The Gables is its master suite, which is as big as an apartment.
The extraordinary space has a vaulted ceiling, beams, plenty of windows, an open fireplace, walk-in storage, and an open bathroom with a new shower and an enormous bath.
Contact Rhondda Arentz, 0411 709 887, Ray White Rural Queensland.
