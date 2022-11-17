Numbers grew to 1137 cattle for the fortnightly fat and store sale in Monto on Wednesday.
A very good quality yarding of backgrounders and feeders came to hand with cattle drawn from Biloela, Thangool, Theodore, Camboon, Boyne Valley and all local areas.
Just like other centres, the fat market struggled to remain at previous rates while the better end of the lightweight cattle met very firm demand.
Higher Brahman content cattle could not maintain rates of the previous sale.
A Limousin bull from Whinstone sold to 317.2c/kg at 752kg to return $2386.
A Santa cross bull on account of PG & DL Sinclair sold to 311.2c/kg at 1000kg to return $3112.
Murray Grey steers from RJ Roth sold to 360.2c/kg at 741kg to return $2671.48.
Santa heifers from NC Williams sold to 360.2c/kg at 520kg to return $1873.04.
Brahman heifers from MN and SM Williams sold to 364.2c/kg at 522kg to return $1902.95.
Santa cows from Moondah Cattle Co sold to 319.2c/kg at 553kg to return $1765.58.
Charbray steers from LR and AM Marshall sold to 464.2c/kg at 435kg to return $2019.27. They also sold Charbray cross steers to 540c/kg at 343kg to return $1854.69.
Charbray steers from TR and C Marshall sold to 540.2c/kg at 343kg to return $1854.69.
Brangus cross steers from RD Campbell sold to 504.2c/kg at 404kg to return $2039.21.
Brangus steers from Keitley and MacElroy sold to 536.2c/kg at 389kg to return $2088.95.
Brangus steers from RR and SA Ramage sold to 546.2c/kg at 358kg to return $1957.22.
Charbray steers from Russell Webb sold to 638.2c/kg at 324kg to return $2071.25.
Santa cross steers from DH Hartwig sold to 694.2c/kg at 283kg to return $1968.06.
Brangus cross steers from WGH and GM Kelly sold to 716.2c/kg at 231kg to return $1655.52.
Charbray heifers from TR and C Marshall sold to 446.2c/kg at 432kg to return $1927.58.
Santa heifers from IM Bishop sold to 578.2c/kg at 281kg to return $1626.19.
Speckle Park heifers from Russell Webb sold to 578.2c/kg at 285kg to return $1647.87.
Simbrah heifers from RJ & KJ Preston sold to 588.2c/kg at 267kg to return $1398.3.
Braford heifers from Galloway Pastoral sold to 586.2c/kg at 280kg to return $1641.36.
