Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Monto yarding grows but fat market softens

Updated November 17 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PJ and AM Kirkwood sold steers for 650.2c/kg at 275kg to return $1792.69/head.

Numbers grew to 1137 cattle for the fortnightly fat and store sale in Monto on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.