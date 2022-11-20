Bundaberg horticulture farmer Clinton Marcon, has been "really surprised" by the top quality of his late-harvest capsicums.
The third-generation grower has filled 8000 boxes in the packing shed so far, with a few weeks of picking left from a crop that was planted 12 weeks ago.
"Everything has lined-up perfectly," Mr Marcon said.
"It's been really surprising because we haven't grown outside in spring for six years.
"The quality is just excellent."
Glasshouses are sometimes used for growing to protect the crop.
This will be the last capsicum haul for 2022 for Mr Marcon, as the temperatures rise planting won't begin for the next season until April next year.
Mr Marcon works with his brothers, Jordi Marcon, Aiden Marcon and wife Danielle Marcon, as part of Marcon Family Farms.
His father Gino Marcon, well known as a passionate horticulturalist in the region, recently retired but still offers his wealth of knowledge to the family.
The family business grows tomatoes, zucchinis, eggplants and macadamia nuts.
With a mixed workforce of locals and European travellers, Mr Marcon said sourcing labour for the harvest has not been an issue.
Named after Mr Marcon's twin children, Rocco and Annabel, the "Roccabel Produce" is transported to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne markets for distribution.
The green capsicum is the same variety as the red, greens are picked earlier and have a prominent pepper palate while reds have higher sugar content, giving them a sweet taste.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
