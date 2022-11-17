Queensland Country Life
Barley yield disappointing due to rain

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
Contract harvestor Wayne Bolam with Jeremy Gaschk of McIntosh and Son, check over barley currently being harvested on John Alexander's property Walmer near Jandowae. Picture Helen Walker

The southern Queensland harvesting season got off to a slow start mainly due to the weather, but is now in full swing.

