The southern Queensland harvesting season got off to a slow start mainly due to the weather, but is now in full swing.
According to one contract harvester, Wayne Bolam, who is based in Dalby, the weather has definitely proved to be a challenge.
He started in central Queensland, sending two harvesters there.
"Those boys are now just finishing up, and due to the season the quality of grain was an issue," he said.
"We did strike a week where we got held up after 70 millimetres of rain fell.
"We got going in southern Queensland about a fortnight ago and thankfully my clients missed that last weather change that came through."
When Queensland Country Life caught up with Mr Bolam he was harvesting John Alexander's barley crop at Walmer, near Jandowae, with his newly purchased New Holland combine harvester which has just clocked 100 rotor hours.
He said the barley was yielding about 3.5t/ha, a disappointing result thanks to too much rain.
Mr Bolam recently purchased two New Holland combine harvesters from McIntosh and Son at Dalby.
"It was time, I usually run three headers at once, and a couple of the older ones needed to be traded."
Once the Queensland harvest wraps up, he will move to North Star then onto Warren, NSW.
"The challenge down there will be the road damage and closures, due to widespread rain."
Mr Alexander and his wife Jill farm on Walmer, their home-base in the Jandowae district, and at Carnamah at nearby Jimbour.
They planted 110ha of barley, which will be sold into feedlots and mills in the South Burnett, and said yields of 3.5t/ha were "really below average".
