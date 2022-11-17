Queensland Country Life
Mt Wilga Droughtmaster steers make 496c/kg at Emerald sale

By Ben Harden
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
RBV Rural's Matt Beard, Emerald, with vendor Keith Bettridge, Mt Wilga, Alpha who offered Droughtmaster steers, which sold to 496.2c/kg at 448kgs to return $2224/head. Picture by Ben Harden

Demand for large lines of restocker cattle continued at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers reached 496.2c/kg.

