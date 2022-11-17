Demand for large lines of restocker cattle continued at the Emerald prime and store sale on Thursday, where a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers reached 496.2c/kg.
The Droughtmaster steers, consisting of 113 head, were drawn from Mt Wilga, Alpha, with the top pen, averaging 448kgs, selling to return $2224/head.
Emerald combined agents yarded 1977 head on Thursday, a decrease by 104 head compared to the previous sale.
The yarding was mostly dominated by local cattle from Alpha, Clermont, Springsure and Blackwater areas.
RBV Rural livestock agent Matt Beard said all regular buyers were present with the absence of one large processor (JBS).
"While there was a major processor absent, the market has generally held up okay, with some descriptions a little bit softer, compared to previous sales," Mr Beard said.
"In my view, probably what's influencing the fluctuations is that buyers can see the finish line and they can see the end of year kills are coming up.
"They would be thinking, well, we already have our cattle bought for the remainder of 2022."
Alpha grazier Keith Bettridge said it's been a tremendous season back home, which he says is reflected in the cattle quality.
"The season has been pretty good in the last 18 months," Mr Bettridge said.
"We recorded over 100 mm of rain a month ago, and our country looks good, with plenty of grass and all our breeders are in great condition."
The Bettridge family runs a Droughtmaster commercial and breeding operation near Alpha.
The steers sold to the one buyer Ian Armstrong of Comet Downs, in-between Blackwater and Rolleston.
"I really think whatever price you get today is pretty good money, compared to a few years ago when you'd probably get a third of what you get in today's market," Mr Bettridge said.
"Comet Downs have been buying our steers for years and he runs a fattening operation."
Sold by RBV Rural, Mr Beard said the Bettridge family have been breeding for a long time and they were beautifully handled cattle.
"Because they're regular vendors at this sale, they have the fortunate of having the feedlot and also the bullock fatteners today operating on their draft the cattle, which drove prices up," he said.
Mr Bettridge said the family weaned the steers at the start of the year and were about 14-16 months old when they sold.
"We sell steers at that age, and it seems to work for us," he said.
"We run a stud as well, but we only breed bulls ourselves."
Back in early July this year, Mt Wilga offered Droughtmaster steers, which sold to 650c/kg at 351kgs and $2284/head.
Overall, Emerald agents saw a large yarding of cows offered on the day, along with good lines of feeder steers and heifers.
Yearling steers reached a top of 660.2c/kg, while medium weights averaging 510c to 514c/kg.
Yearling heifers sold to 548c/kg to average from 456c/kg to 500c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 398c/kg to average 376c/kg.
Grown heifers averaged 376c to 404c/kg, while cows averaged 341c/kg, selling to a top of 354c/kg.
Heavy bulls averaged 303c/kg to processors, while cows and calves units sold to $2125/unit.
The Roffey family of Wyalla Fernless sold a run of Droughtmaster cross steers to a top 464c/kg for the feeder weighs and return $2258/head, whilst the heavier meatworks types sold for 392c/kg for $2126/head.
The Patterson family of Bottle Tree Downs, Rolleston sold No.1 Santa steers for 492c/kg, weighing 456kg, to return $2244/head.
Greg Hutton, Togara, Comet sold heavy Santa cows, weighing 689kgs, to 349c/kg or $2406/head.
Springs Comet sold Droughtmaster cows, weighing 664kgs, to 350c/kg or $2325/head.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
