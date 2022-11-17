The recent torching of three police vehicles at a regional police station, unattended at the time, has reignited the debate around law enforcement resourcing in smaller communities.
The Lowood arson attack has spurred the Somerset Regional Council to repeat its calls for a 24-hour police station.
Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council had campaigned for a round-the-clock service at Lowood for more than a decade with no success.
Council has now written to Police Minister Mark Ryan and Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol expressing its concerns.
"We are calling on the state government to reassess policing needs within Somerset, including the need for a manned twenty-four-hour police station to meet the needs of our community," Mr Lehmann said.
"It's extremely disappointing that our region is not adequately resourced with the policing it needs and deserves."
Mr Lehmann said while some change had occurred, it wasn't enough.
"While we acknowledge and appreciate that additional police have been appointed to the district over the years, it's still not enough.
"We are a rapidly growing region and our police resources should be growing with the demand to ensure our community is kept safe," Mr Lehmann said.
The Somerset region covers 5382sq km, includes the major townships of Esk, Kilcoy, Lowood, Moore and Toogoolawah, and is home to 25,057 people.
The five townships each have a police station with various front counter operating hours - mostly between 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.
Outside of those hours, a crew could be at the stations, out patrolling or at incidents.
Councillor Sean Choat said the community was shocked and angered by the anti- social behaviour occurring, particularly in Lowood.
"The feeling in our community is that if not even the police station and its vehicles are safe from such acts of wanton destruction, how can residents be expected to feel safe in their homes?" Mr Choat said.
Detectives are still hunting those responsible for the November 3 case of "deliberate arson" where three police vehicles were found alight at the unattended Lowood station shortly after midnight.
A police spokesperson said the Ipswich police district, Lowood police and Somerset Council worked together to ensure an appropriate response was provided.
"Like most stations, Lowood Station employs a demand rostering system so that they can deliver timely and appropriate responses to calls for service and satisfy community needs and expectations in the Lowood Division," they said.
"The rostering of response crews encompasses periods across the 24-hour time frame, seven days a week. This means that on occasions there may be two crews rostered for peak periods of demand and lesser rostering of staff for periods identified as low demand."
The rostering to demand at Lowood Station is regularly reviewed and, where necessary, adjusted, according to the spokesperson.
The situation brings up the wider issue of police resourcing in regional Queensland.
According to the QPS website, Queensland has 340 police stations - 23 of which are manned for 24 hours a day.
Most are located in the larger population centres of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville, Cairns, Rockhampton, Mackay and Bundaberg.
However, despite having fewer residents than Somerset, some local government areas have managed to secure a 24-hour station, including Mount Isa (18,727).
In May, the Goondiwindi region, which has half the population of Somerset at 10,310, managed to close the deal on a 24-hour service for its station.
Mayor Lawrence Springborg said the lack of a 24-hour police station in Goondiwindi was an issue that had been raised persistently by the community for the best part of 20 years.
"As a town of more than 6000, servicing twice that number of people from hundreds of kilometres on both sides of the border, this is a very much-needed development for our town from the state government," he said at the time.
In December 2020, Livingstone Shire Mayor Andy Ireland, who represents 39,398 residents, wrote to Minister Ryan to request that Yeppoon Police Station be fully-manned and accessible to the public for 24-hours a day.
According to the QPS website, it's still operating Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm.
In 2010, The Queensland Times reported that Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers called for the Gatton police station to be permanently manned 24 hours because of the rapid growth in the district.
The QPS website lists its operating hours as Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm.
The battle for round-the-clock policing will be an uphill one for Somerset, as there are 12 LGAs with bigger populations that do not have a 24-hour service.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
