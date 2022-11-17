Queensland Country Life
Police vehicle arson reignites calls for 24-hour station

By Brandon Long
November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Three police vehicles at this regional Queensland police station, unattended at the time, were torched on November 3. Picture QPS

The recent torching of three police vehicles at a regional police station, unattended at the time, has reignited the debate around law enforcement resourcing in smaller communities.

