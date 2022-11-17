Spain-based energy provider X-ELIO has officially launched its Blue Grass Solar Farm in Queensland's Western Downs.
A ribbon-cutting event took place at the site, 14km from Chinchilla, on Wednesday.
The 200MW solar farm is one of Queensland's 50 large-scale renewable projects and will help support the state government's Renewable Energy Target to generate 70pc of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2032, and 80pc by 2035, which was recently announced as part of the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan.
The farm is expected to deliver 420GWh of energy annually, offsetting more than 320,000t of CO2 emissions and powering 80,000 homes across the state.
Four hundred local jobs were created during the solar farm's two-year construction, with the project delivering a more than $200 million investment in the state.
The Blue Grass Solar Farm leverages advanced technology including 375,000 bifacial solar panels and half-cut cells.
It received financial backing from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, ING, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and has established long-term support from first-tier offtakers Salesforce, Stanwell Corporation and ZEN Energy.
Four local community initiatives were also awarded with funding at the event from the Blue Grass Community Support and Benefit Sharing Fund, which allocates a percentage of the project's income to local community projects.
Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said council was committed to working with energy companies and developers who demonstrated their commitment to the region.
"It's very exciting to see the Blue Grass Solar Farm reaching this milestone, and we look forward to its future operation in the heart of our region further contributing to the exciting and rapidly expanding energy mix within the Western Downs," Mr McVeigh said.
X-ELIO Australia manager Belinda Fan said the project came online at an opportune time to help support the state government's clean energy ambitions.
"We'd like to think of this project as a small but important step in the state's march to net zero," Ms Fan said.
X-ELIO CEO Lluis Noguera said Australia was a key strategic market for X-ELIO and its Blue Grass Solar Farm would spearhead its continued expansion along Australia's east coast, with additional projects planned for NSW and Victoria.
ING Australia energy head Sam Terko said the transaction aligned with ING's objective to support the decarbonisation of the Australian power sector and further added to its predominantly renewables portfolio in Australia.
