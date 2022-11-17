Queensland Country Life
Blue Grass Solar Farm officially opens near Chinchilla

Updated November 17 2022 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
The Blue Grass Solar Farm comprises 375,000 bifacial solar panels and half-cut cells. Pictures X-ELIO

Spain-based energy provider X-ELIO has officially launched its Blue Grass Solar Farm in Queensland's Western Downs.

