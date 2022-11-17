A total of 7325 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 702c/kg and averaged 645c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 702c/kg and averaged 634c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 670c/kg and averaged 578c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 624c/kg and averaged 533c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topping at 570c/kg and averaging 463c/kg.
Layershire Pty Ltd, Warida, Mungallala sold Angus cross steers to 702c/kg, reaching a top of $1,782 to average $1617. The Angus cross heifers sold to 610c/kg, reaching a top of $1573 to average $1380.
NB & SD Courtice, Ladas Downs, Glenmorgan sold Angus cross steers to 680c/kg, reaching a top of $2,028 to average $1,935.
Wallockatoo Pastoral Company, Maneroo, Ballaroo sold Santa cross steers to 670c/kg, reaching a top of $2,205 to average $1,984.
BJ & WR Taylor, Marjundale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 668c/kg, reaching a top of $1,948 to average $1,903.
RA & BL McClymont, Myrtlemount, St George sold Charolais cross steers to 666c/kg, reaching a top of $2,022 to average $1,848.
RJ Duff & LM Jones, Greenacres, Injune sold crossbred steers to 644c/kg, reaching a top of $1,935 to average $1,806. The crossbred heifers sold to 540c/kg, reaching a top of $1,848 to average $1,497.
Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 638c/kg, reaching a top of $2,187 to average $2,029.
Defiance Cattle Co, Mountain Cottage, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 638c/kg, reaching a top of $2,143 to average $2,051. The Angus cross heifers sold to 570c/kg, reaching a top of $1,804 to average $1,706.
Boxvale Cattle Co, Boxvale, Taroom sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 634c/kg, reaching a top of $2,064 to average $1,993.
KB & MD Mansfield, Bampi, Roma sold Santa cross steers to 632c/kg, reaching a top of $1,964 to average $1,964. The Santa cross heifers sold to 546c/kg, reaching a top of $1,777 to average $1,706.
TJ & JA Sorensen, Westerdale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 628c/kg, reaching a top of $2,308 to average $1,959.
Newton Grazing, Monavale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 624c/kg, reaching a top of $1,821 to average $1,756. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 550c/kg, reaching a top of $1,437 to average $1,437.
EM Baker, Rosedale, Wandoan sold Santa steers to 620c/kg, reaching a top of $2,080 to average $1,965. BRF Southern, Breena Plains, St George sold Santa cross steers to 600c/kg, reaching a top of $2,085 to average $1,983.
W & T Clemesha, Sunset Valley, Bollon sold Charolais cross steers to 580c/kg, reaching a top of $2,324 to average $2,159.
Jamie Collinson, Boolaroo, Roma sold Simmental cross steers to 550c/kg, reaching a top of $2,068 to average $1,885.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs sold Santa cross steers to 528c/kg, reaching a top of $2,254 to average $2,100. The Santa cross heifers sold to 558c/kg, reaching a top of $1,913 to average $1,619.
RH & RJ West, Roleen, Wallumbilla sold Charolais cross steers to 502c/kg, reaching a top of $2,431 to average $2,177.
SJ & NE Ward sold Charolais cross steers to 488c/kg, reaching a top of $2,479 to average $2,194.
Cornish Grazing Pty Ltd, Strathdale, Mitchell sold Charolais steers to 488c/kg, reaching a top of $2,278 to average $2,141.
CF & D Walsh, Townsend, Roma sold Santa cross steers to 488c/kg, reaching a top of $2,070 to average $2,007.
Belfast Investments NQ Pty Ltd, Llorac Stn, Muttaburra sold Charbray steers to 470c/kg, reaching a top of $2,269 to average $1,994.
AR Roberts, Tantatton, Wallumbilla sold Blonde D'Aquitaine cross steers to 422c/kg, reaching a top of $2,604 to average $2,440.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 550c/kg and averaged 416c/kg, while heifers in the 200- 280kg range topped at 610c/kg and averaged 504c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 570c/kg, averaging 511c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 550c/kg, averaging 469c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 474c/kg, averaging 406c/kg.
Robert Brumpton, St Kilda sold Hereford cross heifers for 590c/kg, reaching a top of $1,416 to average $1,416.
C Slack & Son & DJ Slack & Sons, Glenalba, Mitchell sold Angus cross heifers to 560c/kg, reaching a top of $1,399 to average $1,166.
S & R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma sold Angus cross heifers to 390c/kg, reaching a top of $1,996 to average $1,872.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 390c/kg and averaged 292c/kg. Cows in the 400- 500kg range topped at 345c/kg, averaging 313c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 345c/kg, averaging 330c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 362c/kg, averaging 343c/kg.
Malcolm Burey, Back Creek, Amby sold Charbray cows to 355c/kg, reaching a top of $2,179 to average $2,120.
John Sylvester, Frogmoor, Surat sold Angus cross cows to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $2,318 to average $2,104.
RC Business, Maronga, St George sold Charolais cross cows to 345c/kg, reaching a top of $1,955 to average $1,643.
