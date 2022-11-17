Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 702c/kg and averaged 645c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 702c/kg and averaged 634c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 670c/kg and averaged 578c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 624c/kg and averaged 533c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topping at 570c/kg and averaging 463c/kg.

