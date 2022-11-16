Australian world first: Fully traceable, sustainably produced raw sugar

AUSTRALIA has launched into a new era of sustainable sugar exports with the first-ever shipment of fully traceable, sustainably produced raw sugar set to be sent to Korea this week.
In a world first, the sugar, produced from cane grown by Smartcane BMP accredited growers, will be traceable through the supply chain to the end user in South Korea.
Canegrowers chairman Owen Menkens said there has been a huge growth in consumer demand for sustainable products across all sectors of the economy.
"Sugar is no different," Mr Menkens said.
"While proving sustainability can be difficult, through the hard work of growers across the state we have a head start in this area.
"Over many years, Canegrowers has been implementing the industry-led best management practice program, Smartcane BMP, and today almost 40 per cent of Queensland's cane land is accredited in the program.
"In addition , Smartcane BMP has itself been recognised by global sugar sustainability programs, Bonsucro, Czarnikow VIVE, and ProTerra as aligning with their respective sugar sustainability frameworks.
"This means sugar produced from cane grown by Smartcane BMP accredited growers is now getting international recognition for its sustainability."
The proof-of-concept trial is the culmination of years of work by Canegrowers and KPMG Origins, who have worked with a range of supply chain partners to create a platform using blockchain technology to trace the provenance of sugar from paddock to package.
The KPMG Origins blockchain technology has already been tested in Tully and Mackay to show traceability of Smartcane BMP accredited sugarcane from farm to mill.
This week's 25,000 tonne shipment from the Port of Townsville will test traceability from the bulk sugar terminal to the customer.
The sugar was sold by Queensland Sugar Limited, through sugar trader Czarnikow, for delivery to the buyer in South Korea.
Laszlo Peter, the lead partner from KPMG Origins, said the technology platform demonstrated sustainable practices in supply chains, enabling standardised data controls, permissions and incentives via an ecosystem connected to trade partners.
QSL general manager marketing Mark Hampson said the pilot shipment was an important first step into an evolving market.
"As is the case with countless other products, changing consumer sentiment is not only driving the demand for ethically produced, sustainable sugar, but making it a key pillar of market access," Mr Hampson said.
"Initiatives such as these are essential to ensure we not only meet that demand, but keep Queensland sugar the product of choice in high-paying markets."
Mr Menkens said the project was driven by a desire to keep Australia's sugar industry at the cutting edge of innovation, while also developing a system that could improve market access for Australian sugar, as well as claim a possible premium for growers.
"Growers continue to innovate and improve farming practices to build both environmental sustainability and improve productivity," Mr Menkens said.
"Often these efforts have gone unrecognised by both markets and government. But as demand increases for certified, traceable, sustainable sugar, growers will need to see these efforts rewarded."
The program has received assistance from both the Queensland and Commonwealth governments.
