Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon denies there has been a cover-up of information which shows elevated levels of cancer-causing chemicals in groundwater outside the Linc Energy disaster zone.
Linc Energy ran an underground coal gasification site in Hopeland near Chinchilla before abandoning it in 2015.
In 2018, it was fined $4.5 million for wilfully causing serious environmental harm but the case against its former executives was dropped.
The Department of Environment and Science installed groundwater monitoring bores at the Linc site, on a reserve, and on landholders' properties.
It subsequently found UCG contaminants including benzene, naphthalene and cyanide on the Linc site.
The DES says landholder bores surrounding the former Linc Energy site have not been impacted by underground coal gasification contaminants.
Groundwater monitoring bores installed on the Kummerows Road reserve, about 650m west of the boundary of the former Linc Energy site, did show the presence of UCG contaminants benzene and cyanide.
The Opposition contends that landholders were only told about the clear results for their bores - not about the elevated levels outside of the Linc site.
Ms Scanlon said when she became aware of reports that adjacent landholders had only been provided with results from bores on their properties, she directed the department to provide advice on the contamination found on the Kummerows Road bores.
"Any suggestion by the LNP of a cover up by me is absolute nonsense, particularly given I provided them with information in relation to contamination last year to a public Question on Notice," Ms Scanlon said.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.