Linc Energy toxin cover-up denied by Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
November 16 2022 - 5:00pm
Completed activities at the Hopeland site. Picture DES

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon denies there has been a cover-up of information which shows elevated levels of cancer-causing chemicals in groundwater outside the Linc Energy disaster zone.

