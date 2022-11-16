A yarding of 317 head were sold by Stariha Auctions at the Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
Quality cattle continued to sell well, while plainer types were easier.
Cows and feeders also sold to easier rates than previous weeks.
Cooli Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold a line of quality Charbray weaner steers for $1880.
Nicholas Hughes, Upper Kandanga, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1910.
Retschlag Trading, Kilcoy, sold lines of young weaner steers, with Charbrays making $1540 and Angus $1515.
Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a pen of Charbray cows and calves for $2375.
The Binney family, Moy Pocket, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2050 and Droughtmaster steer calves for $1460 and $1400.
Rusty Jones, Carters Ridge, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1800.
Wiolfred Duhs, Kiamba, sold Limousin steers for $1740, $1570 and $1390.
Rick and Julie Templeton, Eerwah Vale, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1215.
Steven Foley, North Arm, sold a Piedmontese bull for $2210.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.