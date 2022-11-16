Queensland Country Life
Eumundi cattle sale sees feeder prices ease

November 16 2022 - 11:00am
Feeders cattle sold to easier rates than previous weeks at Eumundi. Picture: Supplied

A yarding of 317 head were sold by Stariha Auctions at the Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.

