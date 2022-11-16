Queensland graziers unhappy with their recent property rate increase have successfully challenged the rises but for some, it wasn't enough.
In the Livingstone Shire Council alone, rural residential land has seen a land value increase of 26.1pc.
Data obtained by the Queensland Country Life shows there have been 68 land valuation objections received for properties in the Livingstone Shire.
Matthew Dunne, a sixth generation grazier in the Duaringa district running an organic cattle breeding and backgrounding operation on 6880 hectares, lives on the edge of the shire of Livingstone Shire and Central Highlands.
His land valuations increased by at least 60pc, due to the rising property market.
In Mr Dunne's case, this resulted in a 26pc increase of rates.
"It had jumped about $6800, about 26 per cent," he told Queensland Country Life.
"I'm now having to pay about $29,000 a year for rates for the Livingstone Shire Council.
"I can't see any equity or fairness in the rate rise if not everyone in the rest of the shire is also paying that.
"The council services are non existent and everybody who lives in rural areas knows that, but in terms of equity, and how rates are applied, there's no such thing in this instance."
Mr Dunne said the more he looked into the process of evaluation the more he learnt that it really is unclear as to how valuations are finalised.
"There is not an exact formula, which leaves `room for error or discrepancy," he said.
"When I made enquiries with the council, I saw that my land valuations have been increased off the back of land sales in the Rockhampton region and not based on generalised market information.
"I find this leaves room for error and so I find myself questing the integrity of the process."
Mr Dunne successfully challenged his recent land valuation rise and received a 5pc reduction ($1500) to his half-yearly rate bill.
But Mr Dunne believes it isn't enough.
"I think that the allowance given was far less than probably what the allowance would represent on the ground," he said.
"I think it should nearly represent double that, but I'll take that up with the process."
Mr Dunne is heading to mediation, before arguing his case in the Land Court.
A spokesperson for the Department of Resources said valuations are only a guide for councils when considering total rate charges for landowners.
"Whether councils pass valuation changes on in their rates is a matter for them," the spokesperson said.
AgForce's valuer John Moore said responsibility for ensuring values were correct lay with landowners, not local governments.
"Unimproved values are done by mass appraisal, meaning your property isn't individually valued so errors can occur," Mr Moore said.
"It's important you object to your new valuation if you believe the unimproved value is too high, because it could result in large savings in rates or rent."
The Livingstone Shire Council was contacted for comment.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
